Vertcoin Price Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.50 million and $37,562.84 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000862 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,757.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.38 or 0.00384168 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00023700 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.16 or 0.00866210 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00094831 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.30 or 0.00610445 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005974 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.57 or 0.00265981 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,695,972 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

