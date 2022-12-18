Viking Fund Management LLC Acquires 40,000 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Ovintiv makes up about 1.3% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $5,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 517,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,785,000 after acquiring an additional 175,693 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 75,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 29,825 shares during the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $33,623.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,387.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $146,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,692.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $33,623.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,387.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ovintiv Stock Down 2.1 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

NYSE:OVV opened at $50.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.36. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.52 and a 12 month high of $63.30.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Ovintiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

