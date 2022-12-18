Viking Fund Management LLC Boosts Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,032,436 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,520,000 after buying an additional 511,656 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 7,237.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,874 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 24,535 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 13.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 25.1% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter worth about $17,569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AR stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 3.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

Several research analysts have recently commented on AR shares. Tudor Pickering lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Antero Resources from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.09.

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $97,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,266 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,117.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $97,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,266 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,117.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $6,862,834.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,779,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,937,165.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

