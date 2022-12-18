Viking Fund Management LLC Buys 10,000 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8,676.4% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,904,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,757,920 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,742,000 after buying an additional 5,628,247 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 237.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,112,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,718,000 after buying an additional 3,596,021 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,856,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,890,000 after buying an additional 3,295,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,621,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,694,000 after buying an additional 2,646,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.12.

NYSE:USB opened at $42.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.