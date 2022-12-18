Viking Fund Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Viking Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 22.7% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth $434,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth $1,341,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 13.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.3% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

PWR stock opened at $143.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.70. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.91 and a 1-year high of $155.00.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PWR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Argus lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.25.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

