Viking Fund Management LLC Sells 20,000 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Viking Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC owned 0.09% of Sunnova Energy International worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOVA. Sagefield Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 8,193.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,613,000 after buying an additional 1,697,108 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 301,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after buying an additional 13,084 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 38.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 11,743 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 2.08. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.13.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.26). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $149.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.49 million. On average, analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NOVA shares. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.37.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

