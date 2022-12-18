Viking Fund Management LLC Sells 90,000 Shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Viking Fund Management LLC reduced its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of National Energy Services Reunited worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,516,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,401,000 after buying an additional 15,123 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,547,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,050,000 after purchasing an additional 135,560 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,650,000 after purchasing an additional 15,415 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,043,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 22,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 930,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 163,232 shares in the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

National Energy Services Reunited Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NESR opened at $6.28 on Friday. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $10.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average is $6.74.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NESR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.