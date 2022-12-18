Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th.

Virginia National Bankshares Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VABK opened at $36.51 on Friday. Virginia National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.31.

Institutional Trading of Virginia National Bankshares

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Virginia National Bankshares by 200.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 24,773 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Virginia National Bankshares by 189.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 260.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Virginia National Bankshares Company Profile

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services. The company operates through four segments: Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

