Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.35 Per Share

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 1.3469 per share on Monday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Volkswagen’s previous dividend of $0.55.

Volkswagen Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $17.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.76. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $31.79. The firm has a market cap of $89.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on VWAGY shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.75.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Further Reading

