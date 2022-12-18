VRES 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7,941.01 (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. During the last week, VRES has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One VRES token can currently be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00005453 BTC on major exchanges. VRES has a total market cap of $2.28 billion and $7,941.01 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00016127 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00040813 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005850 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00020176 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00219993 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000044 BTC.

VRES Profile

VRES is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.82601671 USD and is up 3.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $55.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

