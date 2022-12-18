Vulcan Forged PYR Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $79.91 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $2.94 or 0.00017515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $79.91 million and approximately $4.18 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00015457 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005958 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036867 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00040786 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005957 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00020092 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00219619 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 2.94319201 USD and is up 3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $4,884,286.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.