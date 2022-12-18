VVS Finance Trading 10.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. VVS Finance has a total market capitalization of $93.92 million and approximately $279,707.97 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VVS Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VVS Finance Token Profile

VVS Finance’s launch date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 68,934,567,914,425 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,622,966,096,481 tokens. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

