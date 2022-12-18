W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Position Reduced by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the third quarter valued at about $363,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the third quarter valued at approximately $424,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GWW stock traded down $2.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $558.65. 770,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,095. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $570.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $532.61. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.48 and a twelve month high of $612.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.63.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.19 by $1.08. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GWW. StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $590.29.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

