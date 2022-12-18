Walken (WLKN) Price Tops $0.0434 on Major Exchanges

Walken (WLKN) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Walken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0434 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Walken has a market capitalization of $11.73 million and $1.29 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Walken has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Walken alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $860.42 or 0.05126306 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.48 or 0.00485468 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,827.91 or 0.28764231 BTC.

Walken Profile

Walken was first traded on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,333,333 tokens. The official website for Walken is walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io.

Buying and Selling Walken

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Walken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Walken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.