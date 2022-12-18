Wall Capital Group Inc. Takes $751,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Wall Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 21,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 0.7% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 114,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,102,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,019,000 after acquiring an additional 33,057 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 14,345 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $919,000. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 360,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,436,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $38.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.06. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $42.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

