Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,119 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 564,495 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $83,025,924.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 270,085,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,724,195,195.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 564,495 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $83,025,924.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 270,085,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,724,195,195.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 873,005 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $128,733,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,872,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,942,804,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,481,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,523,346 over the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.26.

Shares of WMT opened at $142.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $384.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

