Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,569 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,716,452,000 after purchasing an additional 520,788 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,342 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,747,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,671,369,000 after purchasing an additional 667,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,951,000 after purchasing an additional 303,726 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WMT opened at $142.75 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.60 and a 200-day moving average of $134.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $384.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 873,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $128,733,317.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 270,872,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,942,804,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 564,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $83,025,924.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 270,085,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,724,195,195.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 873,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $128,733,317.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,872,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,942,804,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,523,346. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.26.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

