Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Grows Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 71,909.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,044,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,267,000 after buying an additional 1,043,407 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,142,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,823,000 after purchasing an additional 790,505 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Clorox by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,721,000 after purchasing an additional 778,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Clorox by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,321,000 after purchasing an additional 442,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Clorox Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $144.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.04 and a 200-day moving average of $141.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.29. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $186.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.79%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

