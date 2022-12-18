Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $242,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,141 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 15,317 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 24,102 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 29.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,821 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.8 %

QUALCOMM stock opened at $114.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.84. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,912 shares of company stock worth $4,226,187 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

