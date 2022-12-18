Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Purchases 1,571 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. United Bank raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 159,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,509,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 9,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 201,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,058,000 after purchasing an additional 24,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $84.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.69. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEE. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

