Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Sells 568 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. TFC Financial Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $174.37 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $227.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.31 and its 200 day moving average is $179.83.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

