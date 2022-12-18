Wedbush Begins Coverage on Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock.

ESTC has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an underweight rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.60.

Shares of ESTC opened at $55.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.02. Elastic has a 52-week low of $50.33 and a 52-week high of $127.30.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.25 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $193,978.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,035,236. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,619 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $193,978.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,035,236. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,324 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,966.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,148 shares in the company, valued at $4,831,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,194 shares of company stock valued at $994,473. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Elastic by 94.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 79.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 88.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

