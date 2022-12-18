Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $72.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CMA has been the topic of several other reports. Argus upgraded Comerica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Comerica from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Comerica to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $105.00 to $87.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.68.

NYSE:CMA opened at $63.76 on Wednesday. Comerica has a 52 week low of $62.83 and a 52 week high of $102.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.11.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comerica will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.03%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,248,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,296,000 after buying an additional 221,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,675,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,764,000 after purchasing an additional 284,884 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,758,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,121 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,990,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,811,000 after purchasing an additional 270,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,893,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,638,000 after purchasing an additional 126,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

