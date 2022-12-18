Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Price Target to $18.00

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Elme Communities from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.
Shares of ELME stock opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. Elme Communities has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $26.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -46.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Elme Communities owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.
