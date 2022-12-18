Wells Fargo & Company Increases Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $141.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company to $141.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Prologis to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $146.00.

Prologis Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of PLD opened at $112.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.00. Prologis has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $174.54.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,351,279,000 after buying an additional 4,861,668 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 23.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,801,000 after buying an additional 3,513,643 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 27.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,016,000 after buying an additional 2,823,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,772,211,000 after buying an additional 1,814,967 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at $183,115,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

