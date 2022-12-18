Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 2.7% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $40,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,836,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,527,367. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a market cap of $156.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.77.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

