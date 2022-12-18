Wells Fargo & Company Raises Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Price Target to $8.05

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.25 to $8.05 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WEBR. Citigroup raised shares of Weber from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.75 to $8.05 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Weber to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.80.
Shares of WEBR opened at $8.06 on Thursday. Weber has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $13.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 47.27 and a beta of -0.01.
Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.
