Wells Fargo & Company Raises Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Price Target to $8.05

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.25 to $8.05 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WEBR. Citigroup raised shares of Weber from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.75 to $8.05 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Weber to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.80.

Get Weber alerts:

Weber Stock Performance

Shares of WEBR opened at $8.06 on Thursday. Weber has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $13.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 47.27 and a beta of -0.01.

Institutional Trading of Weber

Weber Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weber by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,933,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,452 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weber by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,542,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,133,000 after buying an additional 45,774 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Weber by 14.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 51,753 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weber during the second quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Weber by 14.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 29,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.