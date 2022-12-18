Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the November 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:HIO traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.88. The stock had a trading volume of 342,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,826. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $5.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.96.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (HIO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.