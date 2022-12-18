Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the November 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HIO traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.88. The stock had a trading volume of 342,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,826. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $5.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.96.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 12.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,170 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 27,880 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 447,538 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,865 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $320,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

