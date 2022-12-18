WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Cap Tops $42.04 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 18th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $42.04 million and approximately $705,192.66 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0552 or 0.00000330 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.88 or 0.00382664 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00031900 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00024764 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006017 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001019 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00017672 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000462 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 969,582,815 coins and its circulating supply is 762,115,048 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.