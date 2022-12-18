Willis Investment Counsel Cuts Stock Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Willis Investment Counsel cut its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,988 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Atkore were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Atkore by 3,577.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 684.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Atkore by 85.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Atkore by 22.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Atkore by 61.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $116.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.57. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.25. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.50 and a 12-month high of $128.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $287,181.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,470.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $51,267.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,593.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $287,181.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,470.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,876 shares of company stock valued at $350,699. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATKR. B. Riley started coverage on Atkore in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Atkore from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atkore has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Atkore Profile

(Get Rating)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.