Willis Investment Counsel Decreases Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Willis Investment Counsel cut its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,300 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.05% of Allstate worth $16,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Allstate by 50.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 13,289 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth $797,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 3.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Allstate to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Allstate to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.08.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $131.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of -92.39, a P/E/G ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.82. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $111.46 and a 52 week high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -239.44%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

