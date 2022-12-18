Willis Investment Counsel Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Willis Investment Counsel lessened its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,036 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,289,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,201,000 after acquiring an additional 85,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,558,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,373,000 after purchasing an additional 58,160 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 6.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,582,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,617,000 after buying an additional 216,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,065,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,165,000 after buying an additional 8,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,532,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,714,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVTC opened at $30.70 on Friday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 5.52%.

EVTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on EVERTEC from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on EVERTEC from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on EVERTEC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

