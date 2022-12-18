Willis Investment Counsel Has $7.77 Million Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Willis Investment Counsel reduced its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,670 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $7,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 59.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DLB stock opened at $70.80 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.55 and a 1-year high of $96.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.11 and a 200-day moving average of $72.19.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.58 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 14.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $3,301,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,094.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on DLB shares. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

