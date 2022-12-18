Willis Investment Counsel Lowers Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Willis Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $10,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,651,115,000 after buying an additional 1,782,973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,338,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,753,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,646 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,894,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,764 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 9.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,591,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $921,081,000 after purchasing an additional 758,883 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,481,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $909,319,000 after purchasing an additional 29,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.82.

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $100.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

