Willis Investment Counsel Reduces Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Willis Investment Counsel trimmed its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $13,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 4.4% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.2% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.13.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:AAP opened at $140.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.79 and a 12-month high of $244.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 77.12%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

