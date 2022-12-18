Willis Investment Counsel Sells 9,018 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Willis Investment Counsel trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,018 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up about 1.6% of Willis Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $22,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,484,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861,936 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $433,134,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,354,582,000 after purchasing an additional 992,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,745,224,000 after purchasing an additional 663,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,810,000 after purchasing an additional 604,819 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $232.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.03. The stock has a market cap of $121.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $239.85.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.67.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

