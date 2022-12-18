Willis Investment Counsel Trims Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.16% of Globe Life worth $15,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GL. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 4.6% in the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 109,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Globe Life by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Globe Life by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $116.50 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.44 and a 1-year high of $122.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. Globe Life had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.71%.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In related news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $298,905.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,704.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 2,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $298,905.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,704.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $344,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,571 shares of company stock worth $12,567,588. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GL. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Globe Life to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Globe Life from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.38.

About Globe Life

(Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.