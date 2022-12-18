Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,358,000 after acquiring an additional 71,673 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $67.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.03. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $83.57.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

