Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Invests $287,000 in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $89,847,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,506,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,974 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,912,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,728,000 after purchasing an additional 663,638 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 98.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,562,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,209,000 after purchasing an additional 775,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 1,072,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,477,000 after purchasing an additional 132,767 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Floating Rate ETF alerts:

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.44 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.81.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.