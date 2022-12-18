Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Sells 5,721 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,721 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $116.57 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.26 and a twelve month high of $129.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.91.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.192 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

