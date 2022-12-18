Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.78.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $160.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.16. The company has a market cap of $283.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.30%.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

