Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WTW. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $248.38.

WTW opened at $240.56 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $187.89 and a fifty-two week high of $252.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.13.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 14.32%.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total transaction of $436,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,727 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,133.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total transaction of $436,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,727 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,133.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,920 shares of company stock worth $2,200,940. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

