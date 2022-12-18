WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the November 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXJS. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 70.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 134,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 68,374 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of DXJS stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $45.36. 1,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,500. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.37. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $39.91 and a 52 week high of $47.31.

