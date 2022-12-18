WOW-token (WOW) Price Down 0.2% This Week

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. WOW-token has a market cap of $437.88 million and approximately $7.11 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can now be bought for $0.0438 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.47 or 0.01492277 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00010149 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00020551 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000486 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00032381 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.56 or 0.01677524 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001149 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04378141 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $12.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

