WOW-token (WOW) Price Down 0.2% This Week

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. WOW-token has a market cap of $437.88 million and approximately $7.11 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can now be bought for $0.0438 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.47 or 0.01492277 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00010149 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00020551 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000486 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00032381 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.56 or 0.01677524 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001149 BTC.
WOW-token Profile
WOW-token (WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.
Buying and Selling WOW-token
