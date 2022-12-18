Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $944.82 Million

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 18th. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $944.82 million and $76.66 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for about $251.47 or 0.01497955 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,757,176 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

