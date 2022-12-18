Wrapped Cardano Trading Down 13.7% Over Last 7 Days (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 18th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001594 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Cardano has a total market capitalization of $9.17 billion and $17,522.43 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Cardano

Wrapped Cardano’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 34,484,492,356 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 34,277,702,081.605 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.26772995 USD and is up 1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $50,943.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

