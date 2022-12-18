Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XENE has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.67.

Shares of XENE opened at $38.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.40. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $41.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.05.

In related news, Director Gary Patou sold 2,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $70,616.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,261.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 89.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

