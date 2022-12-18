Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Increased to $128.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on YUM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.60.

NYSE YUM opened at $129.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.05%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

