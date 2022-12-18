YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) Tops One Day Volume of $111,296.64

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 18th. Over the last seven days, YUSD Stablecoin has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. YUSD Stablecoin has a market capitalization of $218.26 million and $111,296.64 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005984 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

YUSD Stablecoin Token Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance.

Buying and Selling YUSD Stablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 0.99962811 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $90,946.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

