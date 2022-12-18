Zambesigold (ZGD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $72,624.92

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 18th. In the last week, Zambesigold has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zambesigold token can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00003698 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zambesigold has a total market capitalization of $68.94 million and approximately $72,624.92 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Zambesigold

Zambesigold was first traded on May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zambesigold’s official website is zambesigold.co.za.

Zambesigold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zambesigold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zambesigold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

